Cruz (wrist) will be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's game against the White Sox, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

This will be the first game he is eligible to come off the injured list for, and he flew back to Minnesota early to get ready for this weekend's series at home against Chicago. Cruz is hitting .270/.354/.508 with seven home runs in 35 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories