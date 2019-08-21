Twins' Nelson Cruz: Totals four extra-base hits in win
Cruz went 4-for-5 with a home run, three doubles and three RBI while scoring three times in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday.
Cruz connected on a solo homer in the fourth inning and doubled in a pair of runs in the fifth. He also doubled twice in the eighth inning to become the first Twins player since 2005 to collect four extra-base hits in a game. The 39-year-old has been on a power tear since the All-Star break, racking up 17 home runs in only 27 games. In his first year in Minnesota, Cruz is enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career, slashing .303/.390/.667 with 33 long balls and 80 RBI in 383 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start