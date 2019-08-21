Cruz went 4-for-5 with a home run, three doubles and three RBI while scoring three times in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Cruz connected on a solo homer in the fourth inning and doubled in a pair of runs in the fifth. He also doubled twice in the eighth inning to become the first Twins player since 2005 to collect four extra-base hits in a game. The 39-year-old has been on a power tear since the All-Star break, racking up 17 home runs in only 27 games. In his first year in Minnesota, Cruz is enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career, slashing .303/.390/.667 with 33 long balls and 80 RBI in 383 plate appearances.