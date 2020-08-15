Cruz went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, double and two runs scored in the first game of the team's doubleheader Saturday against the Royals.

Cruz took Tyler Zuber deep in the third inning to record his fifth home run of the season. He later added a double in fifth frame, and he later came around to score. The long ball was only his second home run in his last 16 games, and he had only one other extra-base hit prior to Saturday's effort. Even with that relatively short slump, Cruz maintains a .342/.415/.603 line across 82 plate appearances for the campaign.