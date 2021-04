Cruz went 2-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and one strikeout Wednesday against the A's. He was noticeably bothered by the foot injury he suffered in Tuesday's game and was eventually pinch hit for.

He was hit on the right foot by a pitch in Tuesday's game and lifted for a pinch runner. Cruz was limping around the bases after hitting his second homer Wednesday. The Twins have an off day Thursday, but Cruz should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Pirates.