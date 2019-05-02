Triple-A Rochester reinstated Gordon (illness) from its 7-day injured list Thursday.

Gordon is ready to make his 2019 debut in affiliated ball after a bout with acute gastritis kept him on the shelf for nearly a month. The Twins were apparently satisfied with how he checked out during simulated games at extended spring training, so the expectation is that he'll be ready to fill an everyday role at shortstop for Rochester.

