Twins' Nick Gordon: Back in action Sunday
Gordon (wrist) played three innings and went 0-for-2 at the plate Sunday against the Pirates.
Gordon had been out since Wednesday as he had to tend to a mild wrist strain. While he was able to return Sunday, he struggled and struck out in both of his at-bats. Now that Gordon has returned to full health, he'll likely see regular time in Minnesota's lineup for the team's remaining Grapefruit League games.
