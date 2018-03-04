Gordon (wrist) played three innings and went 0-for-2 at the plate Sunday against the Pirates.

Gordon had been out since Wednesday as he had to tend to a mild wrist strain. While he was able to return Sunday, he struggled and struck out in both of his at-bats. Now that Gordon has returned to full health, he'll likely see regular time in Minnesota's lineup for the team's remaining Grapefruit League games.

