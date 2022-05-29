Gordon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Gordon started the past two games in the Minnesota outfield, going 3-for-8 with a double, three RBI and a run. Though Max Kepler (quadriceps) remains out of the lineup Sunday, the Twins brought up top prospect Royce Lewis from Triple-A St. Paul. He'll start in center field in Sunday's series finale and looks poised to get regular work out of the outfield while Kepler is out, so Gordon should find himself in a reserve role on a more permanent basis.