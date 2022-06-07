Gordon is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Gordon had started in nine of the last 11 games, but he's likely to see his playing time take a hit with Max Kepler (personal) coming off the restricted list to begin the week. Though he's seen most of his time in the outfield of late, the 26-year-old has experience at both middle-infield spots, but his opportunities there could soon become scarce as well with Carlos Correa (illness) on track to return from the COVID-19-related injured list Wednesday.