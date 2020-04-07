Play

The Twins optioned Gordon to Triple-A Rochester on March 9.

In a repeat season at Rochester in 2019, Gordon showed significant improvement at the dish, but his .298/.342/.459 slash line (102 wRC+) still only translated to just above league-average production. While the 2014 first-round pick should eventually make his MLB debut at some point this season, the Twins likely view him as a more of a utility infielder over the long haul.

