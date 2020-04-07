Twins' Nick Gordon: Beginning year at Rochester
The Twins optioned Gordon to Triple-A Rochester on March 9.
In a repeat season at Rochester in 2019, Gordon showed significant improvement at the dish, but his .298/.342/.459 slash line (102 wRC+) still only translated to just above league-average production. While the 2014 first-round pick should eventually make his MLB debut at some point this season, the Twins likely view him as a more of a utility infielder over the long haul.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Shorter-season impact?
Uncertainty reigns at the moment, but we'll keep trying to help answer your Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, and strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Luzardo
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Bichette
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Closers aren't as bankable as they used to be (not that they ever were).
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is heavy at the top and heavy at the bottom without much of a middle class.