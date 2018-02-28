Gordon suffered a mild right wrist strain while sliding into third base during the club's Grapefruit League game Tuesday and will be considered day-to-day, Mike Berardino of The Pioneer Press reports.

Gordon was able to stay in the game and finish the contest, even fielding a ground ball without any noticeable problem. It's likely that the Twins will be cautious with their shortstop prospect and let him completely heal before thrusting him back into the lineup. Gordon is coming off an excellent campaign at the Double-A level and is expected to open the season with Triple-A Rochester.