Twins' Nick Gordon: Exits with tight hamstring
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gordon left Saturday's game against the Rays due to right hamstring tightness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Gordon went 1-for-3 with a walk prior to his exit. It's not yet clear if his injury will turn out to be serious enough to require a trip to the injured list.
