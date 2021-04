Gordon is expected to be promoted to the Twins for their weekend series against the Pirates, Darren Wolfson of KSTP.com reports.

If Gordon is officially called up, it will be for his major-league debut. He spent both the 2018 and 2019 seasons at Triple-A Rochester, so has plenty of experience in the upper minors. However, Gordon isn't projected to make a big impact with his bat, as he has struck out around a 20 percent clip during his time at Rochester and has very little power.