Gordon will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Gordon has been the main beneficiary of Gary Sanchez's ongoing absence due to abdominal tightness. With Sanchez sitting Sunday for the fourth game in a row, Gordon will pick up his fourth straight start, with three of them coming at different positions. He'll typically see most of his reps in the outfield if Sanchez misses more time, as Gordon's start at shortstop Sunday is a byproduct of Carlos Correa getting a routine day off.