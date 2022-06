Gordon will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Gordon doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, but he should be in store for a solid dose of playing time while the likes of Carlos Correa (illness) and Gilberto Celestino (illness) are on the COVID-19-related injured list and while Royce Lewis (knee) is on the 10-day IL. He'll be making his fourth consecutive start Wednesday, this time filling in for a resting Byron Buxton.