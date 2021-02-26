Gordon will be given a look at second base this spring as he attempts to make the roster as a utility player, Fort Myers Beach News reports.

Gordon was sidelined for much of July and August after testing positive for COVID-19 and only worked for a few weeks at the alternate site before being shut down for the season. He's apparently healthy in camp and will try to win a reserve spot in the major league roster. When we last saw Gordon at Triple-A Rochester in 2019, Gordon showed significant improvement at the plate, but his .298/.342/.459 slash line (102 wRC+) still only translated to just above league-average production. He'll likely need to prove himself again in Triple-A before getting a shot in the majors.