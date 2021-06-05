Gordon went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 14-5 loss to the Royals on Friday.

Gordon singled in the second and the sixth before belting a 423 foot shot to center field for the first home run of his major league career. The 25-year-old is slashing .375/.412/.563 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases since getting called up May 23. The 2021 season is beginning to look like a lost cause for Minnesota which could allow for Gordon to see more action while the Twins try and figure out what they have in their 2014 first-round pick.