Gordon is 7-for-18 (.389 average) with one steal and a 3:2 K:BB in five games for Double-A Chattanooga.

He was surprisingly sent back to Double-A after playing 122 games in the Southern League last year. He will probably be promoted to Triple-A in the near future, and should continue to post impressive offensive numbers as long as he remains at this level.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories