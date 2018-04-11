Twins' Nick Gordon: Hot start at Double-A
Gordon is 7-for-18 (.389 average) with one steal and a 3:2 K:BB in five games for Double-A Chattanooga.
He was surprisingly sent back to Double-A after playing 122 games in the Southern League last year. He will probably be promoted to Triple-A in the near future, and should continue to post impressive offensive numbers as long as he remains at this level.
