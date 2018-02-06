Twins' Nick Gordon: Invited to big-league camp
Gordon will be joining the Twins' major-league spring training camp, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The highly-touted shortstop prospect hit well at Double-A Chattanooga last year, posting a .270/.341/.408 slash line with nine homers and 13 steals. Despite the big-league camp invitation, he's unlikely to open the year on the major-league roster, but a strong showing in the minors could see him promoted later this season.
