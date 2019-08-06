Gordon was placed on the 7-day injured list Monday due to a lower left leg bruise, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Gordon was struck by a pitch over the weekend, and he'll need at least a brief trip to the shelf as a result. He's slashing .298/.342/.459 with four homers, 40 RBI and 14 stolen bases over 70 games this season for Triple-A Rochester.