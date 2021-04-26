The Twins optioned Gordon to their alternate training site Monday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Gordon's first stint in the big leagues lasted all of three days, and he didn't get the chance to make his MLB debut during the Twins' weekend series with the Pirates. With Minnesota bringing back everyday shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move, Gordon's playing-time outlook was unlikely to improve had he stuck around with the Twins. He'll report to the Twins' Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul, where he'll prepare for an everyday role in the middle infield when the club begins its season next week.