Gordon will start in center field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Rangers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

With Gary Sanchez getting a day off and Byron Buxton serving as Minnesota's designated hitter, the team will have a spot in the outfield available for Gordon, who will crack the lineup for the fourth game in a row. He's now picked up starts at three different positions over that stretch while going 2-for-11 with two doubles and two runs. Though Gordon doesn't have an everyday home at any spot, he should continue to pick up at least a handful of starts per week while manager Rocco Baldelli continues to dole out rest days to regular players every so often.