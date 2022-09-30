site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Nick Gordon: Not in Friday's lineup
Gordon isn't starting Friday against the Tigers.
Gordon will get a breather after he went 2-for-16 with a double, three RBI and six strikeouts over the last four games. Jermaine Palacios is taking over at the keystone and batting eighth.
