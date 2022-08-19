site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Nick Gordon: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gordon is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Rangers.
Gordon will head to the bench after going 4-for-14 with two doubles and three RBI while starting the past four games. Gilberto Celestino will start in left field and bat seventh Friday.
