Gordon made his spring debut Thursday, starting at second base and going 0-for-2. He hadn't played in a game since early August of last season because of a gastrointestinal issue, MLB.com reports.

Gordon says the gastrointestinal issue has bothered him the last two seasons, reducing his playing weight from 185 pounds to 160 pounds during the 2018 season. After posting just a 52 wRC+in 2018, Gordon hit .298 with a .808 OPS and 102 wRC+ in 2019. He played just 70 games, however, missing time with a lower-leg bruise, a left adductor strain and the gastrointestinal ailment. Gordon, the fifth overall pick in the 2014 draft, is no longer seen as the shortstop of the future and may move to second base. He'll begin the season at Triple-A and could be called up during the season. It's possible the gastrointestinal issue limited him last season and he could improve significantly at the plate with better health.