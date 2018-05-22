Twins' Nick Gordon: Promoted to Triple-A
Gordon was promoted to Triple-A Rochester.
He was hitting .333 with five home runs and a .906 OPS at Double-A Chattanooga. It was his second stint at Double-A and his OPS improved significantly over his .749 OPS there last season. A good showing over the next few weeks in Triple-A could put him in position to be called up to the majors later in the summer.
