Gordon is hitting .241/.262/.355 with two homers and two steals over 52 games since being promoted to Triple-A Rochester in May.

While the Twins are likely to deal away an infielder or two prior to the trade deadline at the end of July, Gordon does not appear to be big-league ready at this point, which gives him a very good chance of staying at Rochester for the duration of the 2018 season. While he's not striking out a ton (18.5% K%), Gordon is walking at the lowest rate of his professional career in his first crack at the International League (2.8% BB%).