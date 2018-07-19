Twins' Nick Gordon: Quiet start at Triple-A
Gordon is hitting .241/.262/.355 with two homers and two steals over 52 games since being promoted to Triple-A Rochester in May.
While the Twins are likely to deal away an infielder or two prior to the trade deadline at the end of July, Gordon does not appear to be big-league ready at this point, which gives him a very good chance of staying at Rochester for the duration of the 2018 season. While he's not striking out a ton (18.5% K%), Gordon is walking at the lowest rate of his professional career in his first crack at the International League (2.8% BB%).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...