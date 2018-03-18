Gordon was reassigned to Minnesota's minor league camp. He hit .409 (9 for 22) during spring training.

Gordon made a strong impression in big league camp, but he'll need to continue to impress at either Double-A or Triple-A to begin the season. The 2014 fifth overall draft pick could reach the majors earlier than expected with Jorge Polanco suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Eduardo Escobar will start at shortstop in place of Polanco, but the Twins may need to tap into their depth at shortstop in the minors earlier than planned.

