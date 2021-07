Gordon remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Gordon had started in center field in four of the Twins' first seven games of the month, but he appears to have faded into a full-time bench role at this point. He'll be out of the lineup for seventh game in a row, as manager Rocco Baldelli has seemingly committed to Max Kepler as the Twins' top center fielder until Byron Buxton (hand) returns from the injured list.