Twins' Nick Gordon: Shielded from Rule 5 draft
Gordon was added to the Twins' 40-man roster Tuesday, fjnksda reports.
This is largely a procedural move to protect the infielder from being taken by another team in the Rule 5 draft. Gordon was the fifth overall pick in the 2014 draft, and he emerged as one of the Twins' top prospects in recent years. However, he struggled mightily in his first taste of Triple-A last season, slashing a mere .212/.262/.283 with two homers, 40 runs scored and 13 stolen bases across 490 plate appearances. Despite this, he's just 23 years old and knocking on the door of the major leagues. He doesn't pose as a future superstar, but his decent speed, solid contact ability and proximity to the majors give him some value for the 2019 season.
