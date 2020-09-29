The Twins recalled Gordon from their alternate training site Monday and placed him on the 45-day injured list.

Gordon was sidelined for much of July and August after testing positive for COVID-19, but he cleared all health-related protocols just over a month ago and was able to resume working out at the alternate site. Without a specific injury being cited for Gordon's move to the IL, the transaction is likely just procedural as Minnesota maneuvers its 40-man roster and active roster ahead of the postseason. Gordon is presumably still healthy and should be in store for a normal offseason.