Gordon went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and a stolen base Wednesday for Double-A Chattanooga.

The 22-year-old middle infielder is now slashing .339/.369/.534 with three home runs, four steals (on six attempts) and a 20:7 K:BB in 118 at-bats in a repeat tour of the Southern League. The Twins could have sent him to Triple-A this season, where his production would likely have looked much less impressive, but instead they gave him the chance to truly shine at a level for the first time in his pro career. His .903 OPS dwarfs his previous career best of .749.