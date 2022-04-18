Gordon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Byron Buxton (knee) remains out for the third game in a row, but after starting in center field the previous two contests, the lefty-hitting Gordon will take a seat with a southpaw (Rich Hill) on the mound for Boston. Gordon should continue to see the bulk of the work in center field against right-handed pitching while Buxton is out, but at this stage, the Twins remain hopeful that Buxton will avoid a trip to the injured list.