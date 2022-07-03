Gordon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Orioles.
Gordon launched a solo shot in the seventh inning for the Twins' first score of the game. It turned out to be the first of four runs Minnesota would score late to come back and win the game. It was his second home run this week and his fifth of the year. Gordon may have earned more consistent playing time with a good performance after recording just one official at-bat in the team's previous three games. The outfielder is now slashing .263/.305/.407 for the season.