Gordon is expected to report to Double-A Chattanooga to begin the season, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Gordon shouldn't stick around at Chattanooga for long after appearing in 122 games for the club in 2017, finishing with a .270/.341/.408 line to go with 46 extra-base hits and 13 stolen bases. The 22-year-old shortstop could get a look with the big club at some point in the second half of the season if he continues to tear it up in the minors.