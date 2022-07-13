Gordon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

The lefty-hitting Gordon will retreat to the bench with southpaw Aaron Ashby on the hill for Milwaukee, ending a streak of five consecutive starts for the versatile 26-year-old. Gordon drew starts at three different positions over that stretch and went 4-for-16 with a pair of doubles and a walk to bring his season-long slash line to .273/.317/.417 across 201 plate appearances. Though he doesn't have a direct path to a full-time job at any one position, Gordon could benefit from a quasi-everyday role while he continues to produce acceptably at the dish.