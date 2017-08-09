Play

Gordon, 21, is hitting just .152 over his last 10 games for Double-A Chattanooga.

The Twins have used plenty of different players at shortstop in 2017, meaning Gordon's path to the big leagues remains as clear as ever. Overall, he is hitting .277/.350/.428 with a career-high eight home runs this season, and should make his MLB debut in 2018.

