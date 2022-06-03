Gordon went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base Thursday against the Tigers.

Gordon has started five consecutive games thanks to the absences of Gilberto Celestino (illness), Carlos Correa (illness) and Royce Lewis (knee). He's been inconsistent with the opportunity, though he now has three multi-hit efforts in his last eight starts, also driving in five and scoring four runs in that span. Gordon has a .257/.288/.363 line with one home run and two stolen bases across 120 plate appearances for the season.