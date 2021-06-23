Vincent signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Vincent landed a minor-league contract with the Rangers in March but was released Tuesday after he posted a 4.11 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 15.1 innings across 15 relief appearances with Triple-A Round Rock. The 34-year-old will report to Triple-A St. Paul going forward, but he's made major-league appearances in each of the last nine seasons and could be an option to join Minnesota's bullpen at some point.