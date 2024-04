Wittgren signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Friday.

Wittgren posted a 4.97 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 29 innings with the Royals last season, and he'll now attempt to work his way back to the majors as part of the Twins organization. The 32-year-old righty will report to Double-A Wichita but could advance to Triple-A St. Paul if he gets off to a fast start with Wichita.