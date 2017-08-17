Turley was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.

Turley was summoned back to the big club to offer a fresh bullpen arm for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Indians after the Twins' bullpen pitched five innings in Game 1. With Dillon Gee unavailable after tossing 2.2 innings during the first game, Turley should offer length out of the bullpen. He has struggled during his brief time in the majors this season, posting a 16.39 ERA and 2.89 WHIP through 9.1 innings.