Turley was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

The Twins had designated Turley as their 26th man for Monday's doubleheader with the White Sox, so it was fully expected that he'd report back to Rochester at the conclusion of the twin bill. Turley ended up pitching in long relief in the first game of the doubleheader, covering 3.2 innings and giving up two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out three batters.