The Twins optioned Turley to Triple-A Rochester, but subsequently recalled him to serve as the 26th man for Monday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

In order to facilitate the addition of Game 1 starter Tim Melville to the active roster, Turley was optioned in what amounted to a procedural move. Though Turley will stick around with the big club for now, he'll likely be bound for Rochester once the doubleheader is completed, as either Melville or Dillon Gee -- the Game 2 starter Monday -- will assume the long-relief role that had previously fallen to Turley following the twin bill.