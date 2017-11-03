Goodrum was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Goodrum came up at the beginning of September and wound up playing in 11 games with the big league team. During 18 plate appearances, he slashed .059/.111/.059 with 10 strikeouts and will likely begin next season in the minors, serving as organizational depth for the infield.

