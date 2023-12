Goodrum signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Dec. 14.

Goodrum spent the second half of the 2023 season in the Korea Baseball Organization after opting out of his minor-league deal with the Red Sox, but he'll return stateside as organizational infield depth for Minnesota. The 31-year-old has slashed just .196/.271/.334 over his last 549 major-league plate appearances dating back to the beginning of the 2020 campaign.