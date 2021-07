The Twins have selected Miller with the 36th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The younger brother of Cleveland's Owen Miller, Noah is a switch-hitter with more gap than home run power. He's an elite fielder up the middle, and his glove will ultimately be what carries him to the big leagues. Miller is a contact hitter who is committed to Alabama. He has average speed but should be able to swipe a few bags as well.