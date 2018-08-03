Drake was claimed off waivers by Minnesota and will report to the big-league club prior to Saturday's game, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Drake was designated for assignment by Toronto on Monday, which remarkably has been the fourth time he was DFA'd by an organization this season. The 31-year-old only appeared in two games for Toronto, allowing three earned runs across 1.2 innings of relief. Through 27.1 innings of work in 2018, he's logged a 7.57 ERA and 1.83 WHIP.