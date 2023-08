Ortega exited Tuesday's game against the Brewers with lower back tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Ortega entered the game in the seventh inning and got two outs while walking three across 25 pitches. He grimaced after throwing a slider in the dirt and then exited the game. While the length of his absence is unclear, it's seemingly a positive that he avoided an arm issue.