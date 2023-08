Ortega was recalled from Triple-A Rochester, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After getting sent down to Rochester on July 26, Ortega turned in a 0.87 ERA with 15 strikeouts against two walks across 10.1 innings over his seven appearances. He'll now get the chance to fill a middle-innings role in the Minnesota bullpen after the Twins optioned the struggling Jordan Balazovic to Triple-A in a corresponding move.