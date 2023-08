The Twins placed Ortega on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left lumbar strain, John Shipley of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Ortega was forced out of his appearance Tuesday against Milwaukee after experiencing tightness in his back during the seventh inning. Now, he'll be sidelined for at least two weeks as he recovers. Jordan Balazovic was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.