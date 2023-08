Ortega (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Ortega was moved to the 60-day IL to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Kody Funderburk, who had his contract selected prior to Monday's contest against Cleveland. This effectively rules Ortega out for the rest of the 2023 campaign, as he wouldn't be eligible for activation until late October.